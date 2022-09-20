Drive-through flu and COVID vaccine clinic planned in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is planning to host a drive-through influenza and COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 1, the drive-through style vaccination clinic will take place in the large parking lot on the north side of Ivy Tech Evansville. Anyone attending the drive-through event behind Ivy Tech should enter off of Tremont Drive.
During the clinic, the health department says that both season flu vaccines and bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) boosters will be offered.
The health department says that you're eligible for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster if you are:
12-years-old and older
Have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series (at least 2 doses of either Moderna or Pfizer, or 1 dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine)
It has been at least 2 months since your most recent COVID vaccine dose
VCHD says that flu vaccines are recommended for all people ages 6-months-old and older. VCHD accepts children and adult clients with no insurance, Medicaid, and some private insurances. Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department says that appointments for the event are preferred. You can schedule an appointment online by clicking here.
Anyone with questions can call 812-435-2400 and select option 7.