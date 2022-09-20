Drive-thru monkeypox vaccine clinic planned in Owensboro

Healthcare officials in western Kentucky say they're planning to hold a drive-thru monkeypox vaccine clinic in October.
The Green River District Health Department said Tuesday that the drive-thru clinic would be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
It's happening from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Health Center, located at 1600 Breckenridge Street in Owensboro.
Officials say no registration is required, but that interested individuals should bring insurance information if they have it.
To find out if you're eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine, click here.