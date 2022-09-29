Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine.
Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.
No appointment is needed.
Officials says anyone 12 and older may utilize the drive-thru for flu and COVID only. Those attending are asked to follow the signs to the Northside parking lot.
Officials say anyone under 12 must go inside the building to obtain their vaccinations.
Participants are asked to have ID, insurance cards, and COVID-19 vaccination cards available.
Anyone with questions can call (812)-481-7056.