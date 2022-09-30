Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday

The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday.
The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m.
The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks.
Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank and put on by the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, promotes health and well-being, while looking to create a true sense of community.
Even if you're not participating in the event, you can still attend and cheer others on.
For more information on the Evansville Half Marathon or to view the full 2022 route, visit evansvillehalfmarathon.org.