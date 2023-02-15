Family of woman battling leukemia organize blood drive in her honor

One woman’s fight against cancer has inspired her friends and family to make sure she and others like her all over the country have access to the treatment that is in urgently short supply.
After being diagnosed in December of 2021, Sun Wortman’s treatments for an aggressive form of leukemia stopped working a year later. Since then, she’s needed frequent blood transfusions.
Her loved ones partnered with the American Red Cross and are asking as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves and go to the German Township St. Paul’s United Church of Christ to give blood.
Ashley Hughes, BioMed District Manager of American Red Cross Southwest Indiana, told 44News ”folks like Sun might very well need blood products on a daily or even weekly basis. Everything I have heard from the folks who have donated in her honor already have just spoken about how awesome she is. We’ve loved having the ability to just share that honor, again, and share her story.”
Nearly fifty years ago, Sun and her husband, Mark, met while he was stationed in Korea with the United States Army. She moved to Evansville with him, and one month later, they were married at the very church in which the blood drive will take place.
Beth Skeels, Sun’s sister-in-law, said Sun has been a blessing to the family ever since she became a part of it. ”[Sun] is very generous. She told me she didn’t want to hog any of the blood product. She wanted to be kind, and she wanted make sure that other people had the blood that they needed to fight their diseases too.”
Skeels hoped Sun’s example of selflessness would bring out the best in people and move them to donate. The blood drive will run from 10am to 3pm on Friday at the German Township St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
If you’re unable to donate blood, the American Red Cross is always in need of volunteers to educate and advocate for donations.