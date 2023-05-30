 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

FDA issues warning about some compounded versions of semaglutide for diabetes, weight loss

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Tuesday about compounded versions of the drug semaglutide, which is approved for treatment of diabetes and excess weight.

Compounding “is the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient,” the FDA says. “Compounding includes the combining of two or more drugs.”

Semaglutide, a type of drug called a GLP-1 agonist, is FDA-approved as Ozempic and Rybelsus to treat type 2 diabetes and as Wegovy to treat overweight and obesity.

Ozempic and Wegovy have been on the FDA’s Drug Shortages list since last year.

“When a drug is in shortage, compounders may be able to prepare a compounded version of that drug if they meet certain requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act,” the FDA says, but the agency doesn’t review these compounded versions for safety, effectiveness or quality.

The FDA says that it has received reports of adverse events in people who used compounded semaglutide and that patients “should not use a compounded drug if an approved drug is available.”

Some compounders may also be using salt forms of the medication, such as semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate, which have different active ingredients from those in the approved drugs. “The agency is not aware of any basis for compounding using the salt forms that would meet the FD&C requirements. … Products containing these salts, such as semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate, have not been shown to be safe and effective.”

Patients and health care providers should be aware of these differences in compounded medications, the FDA says.

“Patients should only obtain drugs containing semaglutide with a prescription from a licensed health care provider, and only obtain medicines from state-licensed pharmacies or outsourcing facilities registered with FDA.”

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding issued a statement on semaglutide last week in which it advised consumers not to shop online for anything purported to be semaglutide if they don’t have a prescription and can’t verify that the seller is a licensed US pharmacy.

Anyone who is prescribed compounded semaglutide and wants to be certain about the ingredients can ask the pharmacist for a certificate of analysis and results from analytical testing labs, the group says.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.