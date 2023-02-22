FDA releases draft guidance on how plant-based milk items should be labeled

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

FDA releases draft guidance on how plant-based milk items should be labeled

  • 0

The US Food and Drug Administration issued draft guidance Wednesday on how companies should label plant-based products that are marketed and sold as alternatives to dairy milk, such as almond milk, oat milk or soy milk.

The draft guidance recommends that any plant-based milk product that has the word "milk" in its name should include a nutrient statement explaining how the product compares with dairy milk. For instance, a label could state: "Contains lower amounts of Vitamin D and calcium than milk."

In September 2018, the FDA requested information on labeling plant-based milk products, leading to Wednesday's draft guidance.

"Today's draft guidance was developed to help address the significant increase in plant-based milk alternative products that we have seen become available in the marketplace over the past decade," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a news release Wednesday.

"The draft recommendations issued today should lead to providing consumers with clear labeling to give them the information they need to make informed nutrition and purchasing decisions on the products they buy for themselves and their families," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you