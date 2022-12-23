 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

Flu activity remains high, but decreased for a second week in a row, according to CDC data

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continues to slow in most parts of the country, according to data published on December 23 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continues to slow in most parts of the country, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospital admissions for flu decreased for the second week in a row last week. There were about 21,000 new hospitalizations for the week ending December 17. That's down from a season high of more than 26,000 new admissions two weeks earlier, which was the week following Thanksgiving.

Despite these improvements, respiratory virus activity remains "high" or "very high" in nearly every state. And experts warn that things may tick up again as holiday travel and gatherings continue.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The cumulative hospitalization rate is more than six times higher than it has been at this point in the season in more than a decade.

