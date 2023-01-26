Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to speak at Vanderburgh Co.'s first Infant Mortality Summit

A former U.S. official will be among several speakers at Vanderburgh County's first-ever Infant Mortality Summit on Feb. 17.
A news release from the Vanderburgh County Health Department says that former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will speak at the event, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza.
The day-long event will be a community call to action to work to improve fetal, infant, and maternal health outcomes in the community, according to the health department.
"The Vanderburgh County Health Department has prepared a full day of speakers and panelists that will highlight the issues of infant mortality, especially with in our African American population," a release from the health department says. "We hope to bring awareness to this issue and potentially find new and varied resources that our local health care organizations can utilize, improving the health of the most vulnerable in our communities."
Other distinguished speakers at the event include Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.