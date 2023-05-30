 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Free community lead screening event happening in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Health Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A free event is being planned in Evansville to provide more information and resources on lead exposure.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch #3048-B will be hosting the free "Get the Lead Out" event on June 15.

The event will provide an opportunity for families with at-risk children to become more informed about lead exposure and its consequences, to be screened for lead, and to receive essential information for following up on results, according to the health department.

While some risks of led exposure are more well known, such as exposure to paint chips or dust in houses built before 1978, the health department says there are other possibilities to keep in mind.

"Lead poisoning has had devastating effects on children and families in Flint, Michigan, for instance, as a result of poor decision making and systemic biases. Locally many in the Jacobsville area of Evansville have seen the Superfund effort to remove contaminated soil from yards and lots over the past decade, again a result of decisions made not by those living in those homes but by business and civic leadership decades ago," a joint news release says. "We at NAACP Evansville Branch and the Vanderburgh County Health Department take seriously our charge to elevate heath equity and environmental justice."

The Get the Lead Out event will start at 6 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1800 S. Governor St. in Evansville.

Families interested in having their child tested at the event should complete the online consent form by clicking here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you