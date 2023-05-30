Free community lead screening event happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A free event is being planned in Evansville to provide more information and resources on lead exposure.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch #3048-B will be hosting the free "Get the Lead Out" event on June 15.
The event will provide an opportunity for families with at-risk children to become more informed about lead exposure and its consequences, to be screened for lead, and to receive essential information for following up on results, according to the health department.
While some risks of led exposure are more well known, such as exposure to paint chips or dust in houses built before 1978, the health department says there are other possibilities to keep in mind.
"Lead poisoning has had devastating effects on children and families in Flint, Michigan, for instance, as a result of poor decision making and systemic biases. Locally many in the Jacobsville area of Evansville have seen the Superfund effort to remove contaminated soil from yards and lots over the past decade, again a result of decisions made not by those living in those homes but by business and civic leadership decades ago," a joint news release says. "We at NAACP Evansville Branch and the Vanderburgh County Health Department take seriously our charge to elevate heath equity and environmental justice."
The Get the Lead Out event will start at 6 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1800 S. Governor St. in Evansville.
Families interested in having their child tested at the event should complete the online consent form by clicking here.