Good or bad? Plant-based and cow’s milk are not always nutritionally equal, study says

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 14 to 16 mph * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, much of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 10 am to 6pm Wednesday * IMPACTS...Boating on area lakes may be more challenging due to gusty southwest winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. &&