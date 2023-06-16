 Skip to main content
'Great Value' frozen fruit sold at Walmart recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination

  • Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers of a frozen fruit recall due to a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

A news release from the FDA says that select packages of "Great Value" frozen fruits were being recalled due to the risk of contamination.

The recalled fruits include Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in states including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

The included Great Value frozen fruits purchased at Walmart should be checked for the following lot numbers and "best by" dates:

Recalled products sold at Walmart stores in several states including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois (Source: FDA)

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund. Products that have different lot code or purchase dates are not subject to the recall.

For any additional information on the recall, visit the FDA website.

