Health Department informs parents of active tuberculosis case at Evansville middle school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Parents of an Evansville middle school received a letter indicating an active case of tuberculosis.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department informed parents on May 3 of the case at McGary Middle School.
In the letter, health officials said that while "your child was potentially exposed, not all people exposed to TB become sick."
The letter further told parents that while it can spread like a cold or flu, it is not as contagious.
"In most cases, your child would have to spend prolonged periods (around 15 hours per week) in close contact with an infected person to catch the infection," the Health Department said in the letter.
Officials have encouraged all students and staff at the school to get a blood test for TB. The free testing will be provided at the school on Wednesday, May 10th from 9AM to 1PM. Parents will need to fill out a consent form online or fill out a form coming home with their children from the school.
The Health Department said that if the test is negative, a second test will be required in August. If the test is positive, they recommend a chest x-ray and a medical evaluation with their medical provider to rule out active disease.
You can see the full letter sent out by the health department below.