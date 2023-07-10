 Skip to main content
Health officials provide map for back-to-school vaccination clinics around Indiana

vaccine generic photo

INDIANAPOLIS — State and local health officials are partnering up in Indiana to host back-to-school immunization clinics ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

For the second year, the Indiana Department of Health says it's hosting its "Start Smart" campaign to promote back-to-school vaccinations.

The program provides a map showing dates, times, and locations of community immunizations clinics.

The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families will not be charged at the site of the clinic but should provide insurance information if available.

The map can be found at https://startsmart.health.in.gov/

You can also find a list of immunizations required for school can be found here

