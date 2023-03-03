How to stop dieting, according to people who have done it

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
East central Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Western Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Union County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1218 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located near Corydon, or 9 miles northeast of
Breckinridge Center, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Henderson around 1230 PM CST.
Kasson around 1235 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Evansville, Melody Hill and Darmstadt.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 2, and between
Mile Markers 10 and 20.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 17 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR WHITE, GALLATIN, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, HENDERSON AND
UNION COUNTIES...

At 837 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area have begun to become more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Trained spotters report widespread flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area with additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is
already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield,
Shawneetown,  Poseyville, Uniontown, and New Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern White County in southeastern Illinois...
Northeastern Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Crittenden County in western Kentucky...
Northeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky...
Western McLean County in northwestern Kentucky...
Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky...
Union County in northwestern Kentucky...
Webster County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1154 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Eldorado to near Sturgis, moving northeast at
75 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms havea  history of
wind damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Mount Vernon, Morganfield,
Providence, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center,
Sebree, Darmstadt, Clay, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New
Harmony, Dixon, Corydon and Cynthiana.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 84 and 86, between
Mile Markers 91 and 92, and between Mile Markers 114 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 5, and between
Mile Markers 9 and 12.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 27.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              SALINE                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FORT BRANCH, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, AND SHAWNEETOWN.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

How to stop dieting, according to people who have done it

  • 0

Ending cycles of dieting and learning to accept the body you are in sounds great, but it may feel a bit like a fairytale.

How can you control how you eat without counting calories? How should you stop planning for the day when you are thinner? How do you wake up one day without those shameful, mean thoughts knocking at the door to your brain?

It's hard, said Bri Campos, a body image coach based in Paramus, New Jersey. The goal might not be fully celebrating your body or releasing yourself from all the negative thoughts about weight that comes from diet culture, she said. It could mean just making progress toward feeling less shame or self-criticism.

Diet culture is the widespread societal messages that small bodies are better, larger bodies are shameful and restricted eating is the key to an "acceptable" body. Ascribing to those messages is harmful to people of all body types, especially considering it can encourage eating disorders and make recovery therefrom even more difficult, according to the National Eating Disorder Association.

The promise of attaining (and retaining) the ideal body is hollow, as dropping weight drastically in a short period is likely to be followed by a person gaining it back again. Slow, sustained changes are often more successful, according to a 2017 study. And while some studies do recommend losing weight to reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease and cancer, it's also true that health is determined by many factors — shame doesn't help.

There are ways to unlearn diet culture, Campos said. The process is different for each person, but it can help to find community with other people with similar goals, she added.

Here are several stories of people trying to reject diet culture and what they have found in their journeys along the way.

Melding the personal and professional

Shanea Pallone started to question her experience with diet culture after a doctor body-shamed her at an appointment. It's been hard to be a patient in a medical system that has caused her great harm. "I am actively being harmed by providers who don't see me as more than my weight on the scale," Pallone said.

But Pallone, who lives in Houston, Texas, also works as a nurse; her job has required her to assess her patients' weights, mark if they were considered obese on their medical charts and teach them the same dieting tactics she was trying to unlearn herself, she said.

Pallone recalled constantly asking herself, "How do I navigate my own care and giving good care and still work on unpacking some of the ways diet culture still sinks in?" Her answer included going back to research that showed that dieting wasn't effective — and confirmed she could live healthfully and provide care without shame.

Learning about intuitive eating — an eating philosophy that relies on the body's natural hunger and fullness cues — helped her in both her personal and professional journeys.

Changing her thinking doesn't mean that intrusive thoughts about food and diet completely truly go away, but it has gotten easier to see them and try to quiet them, Pallone said. Now Pallone works to help her patients meet their health goals in a way that doesn't keep them from the foods they love eating or make them feel like they've failed, she said.

But while she has been able to have some meaningful impacts on her patients, she had to accept she could not rescue everyone from diet culture.

"It is really hard to walk away from a woman in her 80s, who is moving toward hospice, who (is) like, 'It's really ok that I'm losing weight, I've always been a little chunky,'" Pallone said.

Getting out of the toxic soup

Amanda Mittman, a registered dietitian in Amherst, Massachusetts, began moving away from diet culture after her son was born. She couldn't bring herself to return to a restrictive way of eating as a new mother, but still felt shame around the weight she hadn't lost postpartum, she said.

"We're all still swimming in the same toxic soup," she said.

Mittman's first step was to learn to identify diet culture around her, across entertainment media, in advertisements and even in conversations with friends and family, she said.

And once she saw it — like pulling the curtain back on the Wizard of Oz — she found she couldn't go back to how she saw things before.

This didn't mean she was ready to give up on dieting and completely accept her body. Diets had always offered her a magical solution: lose weight and you can have everything you've ever wanted. It was scary to give up on that dream — and to face the possibility that, in living differently, she might gain weight instead of losing it.

But as she found a community free of diet culture and moved her social media feeds to not value weight loss, Mittman said accepting the grief and mourning that comes with giving up on those goals became a big part of her process.

"I still have the thoughts of 'wouldn't it be great if I could lose weight?'" she said. But she reminds herself, "We have been down that road and that's just not available to me anymore."

The work to accept her body and love herself isn't glamorous, she said. There's "no cap and gowns, you don't graduate — this is constant work," Mittman said. "But it gets easier all the time."

Writing on mirrors

After years on her college varsity rowing team and trying to shape her body to fit expectations, Sandra Thies found herself a little lost without a strict diet and exercise routine.

"The easy way out is to go on another diet, to buy into diet culture online, to restrict your eating," Thies said. "It's the easy way to feel that you have control."

Much of that desire for control would come out around reflective surfaces, she said.

Whether it was the windows she walked by, mirrors in her work bathroom or even at home when she got out of the shower -- all were places for Thies to poke and prod at her body, to see if she needed to work out or if she could give herself a little extra at dinner. And days wrestling with her reflection would lead to nights spent staring up at the ceiling, thinking about what she could do better the next day to get closer to her "ideal" body.

Thies, now an intuitive eating counselor in Kelowna, British Columbia, came across the concept in college and remembers thinking, "wouldn't it be nice to be at peace with food and your body?" Four years later, she feels like she's still learning how to move in a way that feels good, how to eat what her body needs and how to stand in front of her reflection without picking it apart.

But the mirror has actually become part of her solution, she said.

She has questions now written on her mirror at home: "What is the feeling? Where do you feel it in your body? How bad is it? Can we sit in this discomfort? What do you need in the moment?"

She now tries to take time to sit with those feelings. Sometimes, she can get through answering all the questions. But on the days she can't, Thies said she gives herself permission to do what she can to keep her self-talk positive.

"I think about my body and food very frequently," Thies said. "But the voice that I use has really changed. It leaves me feeling confident and empowered rather than broken down."

Ending the unwinnable war

Dani Bryant thought her experiences with her body would threaten to her creative dreams, but instead they turned out to be an avenue to get there.

As a kid passionate about theater, Bryant heard similar messages from her directors, chorus teachers and costumers: You are so talented, but your body has to be smaller if you want to make it big.

She was only a 9-year-old when she first showed signs of disordered eating. By her sophomore year of college pursuing a career in theater, she had developed anorexia, Bryant said.

As part of Bryant's recovery, she began writing and developed a theater company in Chicago centered around the experiences of body issues and disordered eating, Bryant said. There she found the support she felt was key to her developing relationship with her body.

"My healing is so much in sharing the lived experience, building community around it and that slow unlearning," she said.

One big moment in Bryant's healing journey came when she went with her mother on a trip to Ellis Island in New York City, where they happened across a photograph of her family arriving in the United States generations ago.

In the photo, she saw her great grandmother, whose body was shaped just like her grandmother's, her mother's and her own, Bryant said.

There she realized her body was more than her choices or her dieting — it was the result of her family, genetics and her history.

She wished she could go back to the little girl she once was to show her that picture and ask her to stop fighting the "unwinnable war" for a smaller body she was never meant to have, she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

