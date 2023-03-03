How to stop dieting, according to people who have done it

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern White County in southeastern Illinois... Northeastern Gallatin County in southern Illinois... Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana... Posey County in southwestern Indiana... Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky... Northeastern Crittenden County in western Kentucky... Northeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky... Western McLean County in northwestern Kentucky... Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky... Union County in northwestern Kentucky... Webster County in northwestern Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1154 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eldorado to near Sturgis, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms havea history of wind damage. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Mount Vernon, Morganfield, Providence, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center, Sebree, Darmstadt, Clay, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New Harmony, Dixon, Corydon and Cynthiana. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 84 and 86, between Mile Markers 91 and 92, and between Mile Markers 114 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 5, and between Mile Markers 9 and 12. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 27. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH