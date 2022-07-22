 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton Kentucky to Fairfield
Illinois line.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

How you can stay safe in the heat

Heat Exhaustion
Sidney Spencer

As temperatures continue to rise, health leaders are advising people to stay safe and aware of the heat as the weekend hits.

Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illnesses that can occur and can lead to dehydration. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness or fainting, headache and even vomiting.

Doctors are also worried about heat stroke. It's when the body's temperature climbs to or above 104 degrees. Doctors advise you to call 9-1-1 if someone you know is suffering from heat stroke as it can lead to permanent disability and even death.

Ways to beat heat stroke or heat exhaustion is to drink plenty of water, find shade or cool area, and to avoid strenuous work or exercise outside.

