Hundreds of free Narcan doses distributed through free vending machine in Evansville

Free Narcan vending machine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Hundreds of doses of Narcan have been distributed through a new vending machine in Evansville.

As we reported, the free Narcan vending machine was unveiled outside Deaconess Midtown earlier in May.

Officials with nonprofit organization Evansville Recovery Alliance shared Wednesday that about 300 free Narcan doses had been claimed at the machine since its unveiling.

Aside from the new vending machine, the organization has free Narcan available at several self-serve boxes and community locations.

Narcan is a medicine that's used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, and can legally be carried and administered by any Hoosier under the Good Samaritan Law and Aaron's Law, according to the Recovery Alliance.

