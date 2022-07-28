Illinois prioritizing first dose of monkeypox vaccine for high-risk individuals

Healthcare officials in Illinois said Thursday that due to the limited supplies of the vaccine for the monkeypox virus, the state will be prioritizing the first dose of the vaccine for high-risk individuals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that with the demand for the vaccine exceeding supplies, it's advising local public health officials that unless people are in certain elevated risk categories, they should receive only an initial dose of the vaccine until more supplies become available.

Illinois is currently reporting 401 confirmed or probable cases of the monkeypox virus with 85% of those cases in the city of Chicago.

IDPH says that the state has received 7,371 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and the City of Chicago has received 18,707 doses. The state has designated 4,631 doses of its inventory to the City of Chicago

According to the state health department, Thursday's announcement means that in many cases, people won't be able to get a second dose of the monkeypox vaccine until 28 days after their first dose.

