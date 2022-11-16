Indiana announces first monkeypox-related death

Indiana health officials announced the state's first monkeypox-related death on Wednesday.
A news release from the Indiana Department of Health sent Wednesday says the health department confirmed the death of the Hoosier resident, and that monkeypox was a contributing factor.
While few details on the individual are being released due to privacy laws, the health department says the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death.
“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”
IDOH explains that monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure, with the most-reported symptom being rash.
Since June 17, IDOH says that 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among males ages 18 to 39.
For more information, you can visit monkeypox.health.in.gov.