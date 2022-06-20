Indiana identifies first probable case of monkeypox

Health officials in Indiana say they've identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox.
A weekend news release from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said that the probable case was identified through testing at the IDOH Laboratories.
Health officials did not release any information on the patient or their location "due to privacy concerns," according to the news release.
"Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, state health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection," the news release from IDOH says. "The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious."
IDOH says that the risk of monkeypox among the general public is "extremely low."
Person-to-person transmission is possible through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or contaminated items such as bedding or clothing. Transmission is also possible through exposure to respiratory droplets, IDOH says.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and pimple or blister-like rash, according to the CDC.
The CDC says that 113 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in 21 US states and territories in 2022.
You can visit the CDC's website for more information on monkeypox. You can also see the news release from IDOH here.