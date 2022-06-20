 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Indiana identifies first probable case of monkeypox

  Updated
  • 0
monkeypox graphic mgn

Health officials in Indiana say they've identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox.

A weekend news release from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said that the probable case was identified through testing at the IDOH Laboratories.

Health officials did not release any information on the patient or their location "due to privacy concerns," according to the news release.

"Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, state health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection," the news release from IDOH says. "The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious."

IDOH says that the risk of monkeypox among the general public is "extremely low."

Person-to-person transmission is possible through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or contaminated items such as bedding or clothing. Transmission is also possible through exposure to respiratory droplets, IDOH says.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and pimple or blister-like rash, according to the CDC.

The CDC says that 113 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in 21 US states and territories in 2022.

You can visit the CDC's website for more information on monkeypox. You can also see the news release from IDOH here.

