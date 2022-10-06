The Indiana Department of Health is sending out an alert for residents after the detection of a rare virus in several northern areas of the state.
A Thursday news release from IDOH says that Eastern equine encephalitis, otherwise known as "EEE," has been detected in multiple northern Indiana counties.
According to state officials, the virus poses a serious threat to both horses and people.
“EEE (‘triple E’) virus is a serious threat to both horses and people in northern Indiana,” says Dr. Bret Marsh, DVM, state veterinarian at the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. “While this risk is currently decreasing due to cooler weather, it will persist until the first hard freeze of the year.”
As of Oct. 4, IDOH says that three horses have tested positive for EEE virus. They say no EEE virus disease cases or infected mosquitoes have been reported in Indiana so far this year.
Here's some preventative recommendations from state officials:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn, and early morning)
- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or 2-undecanone on clothes and exposed skin
- Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home
- Vaccinate horses for EEE annually according to guidelines from the American Association of Equine Practitioners
While rare, the state health department says that EEE virus can cause serious illness, and that it has a fatality rate of around 33%.
IDOH says the risk of infection will not be fully eliminated until the first hard overnight freeze (32°F).