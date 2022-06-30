Indiana reports first human West Nile virus case of 2022

Indiana has confirmed a human case of West Nile virus.
It's the first human case to be confirmed in the state this year.
Health officials say the patient is a Lake County resident.
State health leaders are now urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites that cause the potentially deadly virus.
“All Hoosiers should take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites at their 4th of July celebrations and for the rest of the summer,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Jennifer Brown.“We are at risk for mosquito-borne disease through the first hard freeze,” she said.
The Indiana Department of Health says more cases are likely as the mosquito season progresses.
Residents across the state are being encouraged to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure.
You can track the latest results from the state's mosquito surveillance by clicking here.