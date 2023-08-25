Indiana sees first human case of West Nile virus of the year

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Hoosier State has seen its first human case of West Nile virus for the year.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that a resident had tested positive for West Nile virus in Johnson County.

While this is the state's first human case of the year, IDOH says that 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 different Indiana counties have shown positive results for the virus.

Local counties where mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus include Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, and Knox counties.

The state health department tracks both mosquito and human cases using an online dashboard. You can see that dashboard by clicking here.

IDOH offers information on all types of mosquito-borne diseases here.