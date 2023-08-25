 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana sees first human case of West Nile virus of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
west nile virus mosquito

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Hoosier State has seen its first human case of West Nile virus for the year.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that a resident had tested positive for West Nile virus in Johnson County.

While this is the state's first human case of the year, IDOH says that 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 different Indiana counties have shown positive results for the virus.

Local counties where mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus include Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, and Knox counties.

The state health department tracks both mosquito and human cases using an online dashboard. You can see that dashboard by clicking here.

IDOH offers information on all types of mosquito-borne diseases here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you