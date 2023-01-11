January 11th is Human Trafficking Awareness day and the WearBlue Day campaign aims to spread awareness to this pressing national and global issue. WearBlue Day is recognized each year to help raise awareness. Human trafficking has effected an estimated 25 million victims globally.
"Human trafficking in itself is very serious, especially from a criminal standpoint. Here in Indiana, they've recently increased the punishment for criminals to a level 4 felony so I think the state takes this very seriously," says Matthew Elrod, a detective in Vanderburgh County. "Everybody with SWIRCAT [Southwest Indiana Regional Coalition Against Trafficking] and some of the other agencies around here that are pretty pro-active with their approach to it."
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2021 467 cases were reported in Indiana, 929 cases in Illinois and 353 cases reported in Kentucky. 71% of victims worldwide are women and girls. While many believe Human Trafficking is for sex, that isn't always the case. Labor trafficking is just as prominent. It doesn't happen just in big cities, but rural areas and big events.
"A lot of people want to associate human trafficking to only sex trafficking, in some of the rural areas specifically in some of those smaller counties labor trafficking is kind of bigger," says Detective Elrod. "Any big event like the Indy500 or the Super Bowl or any large gathering statistically the numbers have been shown to increase when those are being held."
Detective Elrod says the number one thing to remember is to have situational self-awareness. Knowing if something doesn't feel right or makes you uncomfortable even if it means not helping someone is a way to prevent yourself from getting put in a situation of potential trafficking.
If you or someone you know is a victim, survivor or you need to report a case of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.