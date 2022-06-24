Kentucky announces first probable case of monkeypox

Officials in Kentucky have announced the state's first probable case of monkeypox.

Public health officials said Friday that the state's first probable case of monkeypox in 2022 was identified in a Jefferson County resident.

A news release says that no further information about the patient will be released due to privacy concerns.

The probable monkeypox case was identified through testing at the Kentucky Department for Public Health's lab, and the case will be confirmed through CDC testing.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said, “Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising. Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus.”

The means that health officials in Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana have now all reported probable cases of the monkeypox virus.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.