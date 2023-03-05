'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Henderson, Posey and Vanderburgh Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.4 feet on 09/16/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&