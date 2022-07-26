Monkeypox continues to spread across the country

As of Tuesday, there are 3,487 cases in the United States and 33 in Indiana.
While Indiana has 33, Kentucky only has 4 positive cases. Illinois is one of the states with the highest number of positive cases with 344.
Health officials say monkeypox is a rare disease that can’t be spread easily through brief contact, so the risk in the United State is believed to be low.
But, as infections continue to pop up all over the Tri-State, doctors say it’s important to stay aware of the locations of recent infections, and of the symptoms the infection causes.
Doctors say the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox, but milder. They also say monkeypox is rarely ever fatal.
Health officials say while it does not spread easily between people, there are still steps you should take to ensure your health is not at risk.
Avoiding close contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, and washing your hands often are both highly recommended by the CDC.
Vaccination is another step.
However, the CDC is not recommending widespread vaccination at the moment.
There are two vaccines available for those who are considered to be at risk.
Both are vaccines developed to prevent smallpox, but can be used to protect against monkeypox infections since the two viruses are so similar.
Right now, the CDC is just recommending vaccination for people who have been in close contact with people who have monkeypox, or those who may have been exposed.
Anyone who thinks they might be eligible for vaccination is told to contact their doctors or their local health department.