Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Health officials in Posey County say that mosquitos in the area have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the Posey County Health Department, West Nile Virus was discovered in mosquitos in the county during routine testing.
At this time, there hasn't been a human case of West Nile Virus in the state.
The virus typically causes a mild form of the illness, which can include symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands, or rash.
However, some individuals could develop a more serious form of the disease, with symptoms that are more severe.
- Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home
- When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside.
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains
- Frequently replace the water in pet bowls
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish
- Repair failed septic systems.
More information on mosquito bite prevention and West Nile Virus is available on the Indiana Department of Health's website.