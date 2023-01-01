Myths and facts about treating a hangover

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southwest Indiana, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&