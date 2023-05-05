Narcan vending machine unveiled at Deaconess Midtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — People in the Tri-State can now get a life-saving drug from a vending machine for free at Deaconess Midtown.
The 18th Narcan vending machine in the state of Indiana was installed. The entirely free service will allow anyone free of judgement to access the medication to reverse an opioid overdose.
For several years now, the opioid epidemic continues to cause deaths throughout the county. So far in 2023, there has been 17 fatal overdoses with 14 including fentanyl in Vanderburgh County. Having access to vending machines like the one placed at Deaconess, allows everyone to stock up and feel safe doing so.
"The barriers that people have, from shame and stigma to accessing care within your normal hospital standard is eliminated by having free 24 hour access, anonymous that you can take as many as you want," said Lavender Timmons from the Evansville Recovery Alliance.
The Evansville Recovery Alliance will continue to restock the vending machine.
The machine is located outside the Emergency Room off of Columbia Street.
To date, Narcan has saved over 27 thousand lives.