Owensboro Health offers free screenings at Dugan Best Recreation Center

Healthcare officials in Owensboro, Kentucky. are offering free health screenings Tuesday.
Owensboro Health says the free "Health and Wellness Fair" at the Dugan Best Recreation Center will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday
During the wellness fair, OH says the following services will be available:
- Prostate screenings
- Tobacco cessation treatment
- Blood pressure checks
- Diabetes risk assessments
- Colon cancer screening information
- Radon education
- Lung cancer screening sign-ups
- Financial assistance information
- Stroke screenings
- Orthopedic and sports medicine information
- Potential flu shots available
- Potential COVID vaccines / boosters available
- Brown bag medication review
- Healthpark membership education and financial assistance information
The Dugan Best Recreation Center is located at 1003 Omega Street in Owensboro.