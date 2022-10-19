 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Owensboro Health opens new Respiratory and Vaccine testing center

  • Updated
Owensboro Health RVEC opens up

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is expanding services offered at the Springs location.

Located at The Springs Health Centre inside Building A, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) is now offering vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses.

What was previously known as the COVID-19 testing drive-thru, is now offering testing for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, RSV, flu and strep.

COVID -19 vaccines are offered by appointment only for right now, while flu shots and testing are offered on a walk-in basis or at the drive-thru.

“While testing for COVID-19 has become much more accessible over the last year, access to preventive care, like vaccines, remains limited. Our vision for the RVEC is to make prevention, testing and treatment for respiratory illnesses convenient for patients," said BC Childress, Director of Outpatient Pharmacy Services at Owensboro Health.

Officials say it is safe to get both your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time, as flu season is right around the corner.

You can visit their website to book an appointment at the new vaccine and testing center.

RVEC hours