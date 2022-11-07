Owensboro health receives grant to expand sexual assault training resources; will train sexual assault nurse examiners for entire state of Kentucky

Owensboro Health Foundation recently secured a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to become a training center for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
The facility was one of just five sites in the nation that received grants for the Expanding Access to Sexual Assault Forensic Exams (SAFE) program.
SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses are registered nurses with additional forensic training who specialize in caring for survivors of sexual assault. Their expertise provides a more sensitive patient experience for individuals in a trauma state. They also ensure that evidence collected during exams is viable and admissible in court, should the offender be prosecuted.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will use this grant to become a training center for these forensic nurses, starting with educating team members at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center at no cost.
Currently, there are only two SANE training centers west of Louisville, leading to long wait times for those who want to become certified.
Beyond that, the grant will cover the cost for nurses from other health systems to become SANE certified through Owensboro Health’s training center.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital treated 55 survivors of sexual assault in the Emergency Department in 2021, and statistics indicate only one in four survivors report their assault. The likelihood of more significant numbers of unreported assaults is far greater.
Officials hope that more sexual assault survivors will come forward and seek care if they know facilities are specially trained to handle their cases.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and need support, please contact your local Sexual Assault and Rape Crisis Center. In Owensboro, Daviess, and surrounding counties, call New Beginnings Sexual Support Services at 270-926-7273.