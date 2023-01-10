Owensboro Health says new partnership will create jobs, enhance patient care

Healthcare officials with Owensboro Health (OH) announced a new partnership on Tuesday.
The western Kentucky healthcare provider says it's partnering up with "Optum," creating new jobs and enhancing patient care in the process.
Through the partnership, OH says that Optum will manage and modernize key functions like revenue cycle and information technology.
OH says the partnership with Optum will:
- Simplify revenue cycle workflows so team members can spend more time communicating with patients and less time dealing with repetitive tasks.
- Deliver a transparent, patient-friendly billing experience and resolve issues quickly.
- Power digital health care transformation by enhancing infrastructure across all of Owensboro Health’s care delivery networks.
- Create a virtual Center of Excellence contact center training program to recruit, train and employ a regional workforce of both entry level and experienced talent to support health systems across the nation. The jobs will offer competitive wages and promote career growth in Owensboro and western Kentucky.
- Accelerate job creation and learning opportunities within Owensboro Health by supporting key workforce initiatives to help educate and train high school and college students in specialized health care roles. Optum will provide internships, mentoring programs and post-graduate hiring of qualified candidates.
For more information on the partnership, you can see Tuesday's full announcement from OH here.