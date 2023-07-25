Pfizer advises hospitals on products with limited inventory after tornado damages manufacturing facility

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Pfizer advises hospitals on products with limited inventory after tornado damages manufacturing facility

Pfizer advises hospitals on products with limited inventory after tornado damages manufacturing facility

This aerial view shows Pfizer pharmaceutical factory after a tornado damaged the plant on July 21, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The facility makes almost 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicines used in the United States.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

(CNN) — Drug giant Pfizer is informing hospitals that dozens of its products could face “continued or new supply disruptions in the near-term” after an EF-3 tornado last week severely damaged its plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The pharmaceutical company sent a letter to customers on Friday, advising hospitals on more than 30 products with less than three months of inventory in the company’s distribution chain, including certain dosages of epinephrine for allergic reactions, fentanyl for severe pain and the pain blocker lidocaine.

“In order to provide customers with the ability to plan for patient care today, we have identified a subset of Rocky Mount products by NDC that may experience continued or new supply disruptions in the near-term due to this weather event,” the company wrote in the letter viewed by CNN. “This subset is based on Pfizer market share and inventory levels of less than 3 months across our Pfizer distribution centers and the wholesale chain.”

Pfizer noted that the three-month inventory metric represents an abundance of caution based on the information available and is not reflective of any estimates of production restart. The facility was closed, and the company did not have an estimate for when production would restart, it said.

The products include at least 15 drugs, some of which already had been on the US Food and Drug Administration’s shortages list. Supply chain experts have been concerned that the plant’s closure will exacerbate an already historic level of drug shortages in the US, but Erin Fox, who tracks shortages as associate chief pharmacy officer for shared services at the University of Utah Health, said that Pfizer’s list didn’t make her overly concerned.

“Certainly things may worsen a bit, but the information Pfizer has provided lets us know that this is fairly short term and not a years long issue we’ll be dealing with,” Fox told CNN in an email. She noted the fact that many of the drugs have been in short supply means organizations have ways to manage.

The FDA said Friday that Pfizer put the inventory of many products on strict allocation to “have equitable distribution of the products and ensure availability to those in most need, as well as to avoid hoarding.”

The agency said this could lead to localized supply disruptions depending on contractual relationships for supplies.

Pfizer, in its letter to customers, said that as it learns more from a site assessment and estimated production restart dates, it will refine its information and provide additional updates.

The fact that a warehouse sustained the bulk of the damage rather than production lines, manufacturing experts have suggested, could mean any potential shortages won’t last as long as if drug manufacturing were taken down.

That plant is one of the largest facilities manufacturing sterile injectable drugs in the world, with more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space on 250 acres in the eastern part of the state, Pfizer says.

“It will certainly take time for that site to recover,” Fox said, “but it’s such good news that the production lines weren’t impacted. If a tornado had to hit, this seems like the best case scenario.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

