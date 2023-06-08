Posey County Health Department expanding services thanks to newly approved funding

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Posey County Health Department say the department will be able to expand its services to the community thanks to some new funding.
An announcement made Thursday says the Posey County Commissioners voted to increase the funding of public health initiatives in Posey County, allowing the health department to expand its services.
The health department noted that the funding comes from the state level, and won't bring any additional costs for the county.
The expanded services will start in 2024, according to the health department.
For the rest of 2023, the health department says it will be looking for new ways to use the funding throughout the community.
Any residents of the county who have suggestions on how the funding can be used are being asked to reach out.