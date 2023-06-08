 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles (PM 2.5)
in the air for Thursday and Friday for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Posey County Health Department expanding services thanks to newly approved funding

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Posey County Health Department say the department will be able to expand its services to the community thanks to some new funding.

An announcement made Thursday says the Posey County Commissioners voted to increase the funding of public health initiatives in Posey County, allowing the health department to expand its services.

The health department noted that the funding comes from the state level, and won't bring any additional costs for the county.

The expanded services will start in 2024, according to the health department. 

For the rest of 2023, the health department says it will be looking for new ways to use the funding throughout the community.

Any residents of the county who have suggestions on how the funding can be used are being asked to reach out.

