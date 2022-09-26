Preparing for upcoming flu season

We’re officially in the first few days of fall.
But with the new season, also comes flu season.
Doctors say October is when flu activity typically begins, so they say not to wait any longer before getting your annual flu shot.
December and February typically mark the height of the flu season, but the CDC says it’s hard to pinpoint when exactly the flu season is going to peak.
“The one thing about influenza is that it’s always unpredictable. We never know where the flu season is going, but a lot of times what we look at is what happened in the southern hemisphere because they’re just finishing up their winter,” Dr. Christopher Belcher with Ascension St. Vincent tells 44News. “They had a relatively rough year compared to prior years, so it is a little bit of a warning.”
Experts recommend getting a flu shot in September or October so the vaccination can last throughout the season.
“The last couple seasons, we’ve seen influenza virus out until June. So, doing it way too early… is really a stretch for a flu vaccine to make it that far,” Dr. Belcher says.
It’s also never really too late to get your flu shot either.
“Last year, we saw two different peaks. So, if you thought you made it through the first peak and were okay, there was another one coming and a flu vaccine could’ve helped you,” Dr. Belcher tells 44News.
Doctors say there are other ways to protect yourself against the flu.
“Things like wearing a mask, washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your shoulder or elbow, and not going out when you’re sick,” Dr. Belcher says.
Not all symptoms lead to the flu; however. There are several other respiratory illnesses that spread during the flu season too. That’s why doctors say it’s important to get tested if you feel yourself getting sick.
“There’s a lot of respiratory viruses and a lot of them look the same. One of the big differentiations is between cold and flu. [With a] cold, [you might get a] runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat. Influenza is typically the sudden onset of a high fever, headache, dry cough. Those sound familiar to you because they can happen with covid too. So, these days we're testing. Anyone who thinks they might have the flu, probably could have covid too and vice versa,” Dr. Belcher explains.
Doctors say the best thing to do if you want a flu vaccine is to go to your primary care provider and talk to them about it.
They can guide you in the right direction about which flu vaccine you should get, and where you can get it.