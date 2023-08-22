Rare mosquito-borne virus reported in Alabama and New York, with one death

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Rare mosquito-borne virus reported in Alabama and New York, with one death

(CNN) — Health officials in two states are warning people to take precautions against mosquito bites because of the presence of Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Two cases have been reported in people in Alabama, with one fatality; the virus has also been found in horses and mosquitoes in New York, but no human cases have been reported there.

The Alabama cases were reported in Baldwin County “in the past few weeks,” the state’s Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday.

In New York, the virus has been found in horses in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties and in mosquitoes in Onondaga County, the State Department of Health said in a Tuesday release.

Only a few cases of Eastern equine encephalitis are reported in people in the US each year, usually in Eastern or Gulf Coast states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it can cause very serious illness. “Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems,” the CDC notes.

There are no vaccines against the virus and no specific medications to treat it.

“People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at greatest risk of acquiring the virus,” the New York health department says. “While most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop any symptoms, severe cases begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma.”

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid mosquito bites. The CDC recommends using insect repellents with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Clothing may also be treated with 0.5% permethrin to kill or repel mosquitoes. Check your property for standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.