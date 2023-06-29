Seven people dead in connection with fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgeries in Mexico

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
417 UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
414 HAS EXPIRED. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana,
the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Seven people dead in connection with fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgeries in Mexico

  • 0

(CNN) — Seven people have died in connection with a fungal meningitis outbreak linked with certain surgical procedures in Mexico, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Investigators have identified 161 US residents who might be at risk of illness because they received epidural anesthesia at one of two clinics in Matamoros this year, the agency said in an update. Among them, there are 15 suspected cases, 10 probable cases and nine confirmed cases of fungal meningitis.

The outbreak was first reported in May.

The CDC urges anyone who had epidural anesthesia at the River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 in Matamoros between January 1 and May 13 to go to a health center, urgent care or emergency room as soon as possible to be tested for meningitis, even if they don’t have symptoms. People who test positive for infection will be given antifungal medicines; those who test negative will be asked to watch for symptoms and possibly to return after two weeks for further testing.

Fungal meningitis is not spread from person to person. Symptoms of meningitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, sensitivity to light and changes in mental status. They may take weeks to develop and be mild at first, but they can quickly become severe and life-threatening.

CNN’s Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.