State health officials urge Hoosiers to get flu shot as cases and hospitalizations rise

Indiana health officials are asking residents around the state to be proactive against the flu amid a rising number of cases and hospitalizations.
A Monday news release from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) asks eligible Hoosiers to get the influenza vaccine as soon as possible, as high levels of transmission are significantly impacting hospitals across the state.
IDOH says that as of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana had recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. Additionally, the state's first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week and will be reflected on the flu report posted on Dec. 16, IDOH says.
“Like many states, Indiana is experiencing very high levels of flu activity right now,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection. This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome.”
Common symptoms of flu include fever, headache, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.
In addition to getting a flu shot, IDOH says good measures for stopping flu spread include good hygiene, not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and staying home when sick.