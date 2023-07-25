Stillbirth rate holds steady in 2021 after increase in first year of Covid-19 pandemic, new CDC report shows

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Stillbirth rate holds steady in 2021 after increase in first year of Covid-19 pandemic, new CDC report shows

  • 0

(CNN) — Stillbirths have been trending down for decades in the United States. But the rate ticked up in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, and new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a second year of stalled progress.

More than 21,000 stillbirths were reported in 2021 – or nearly 6 for every 1,000 pregnancies that made it to 20 weeks or later, according to a report from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The new report tracks stillbirth rates since 1990, when there were about 7.5 fetal deaths for every 1,000 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later. The rate dropped to a low of 5.7 per 1,000 in 2019 but rose to 5.74 in 2020 and stayed at 5.73 in 2021.

“There has been some slow progress over the last several years, but this should really be a pretty startling reminder of the progress that we have to continue to make on this issue,” said KJ Hertz, senior director of federal affairs for the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes.

Despite a 4% decline, Black women were still the most at risk of having a stillbirth. There were nearly 10 fetal deaths for every 1,000 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later among Black women in 2021, according to the new report – twice as high as the rate for White women. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women as well as American Indian women also had higher than average rates.

Black women are often more at risk for certain medical conditions that are associated with stillbirth, such as chronic hypertension and diabetes – but that doesn’t explain the full disparity, experts say.

“Even after accounting for medical conditions and other baseline risk factors, there’s still an increased risk for Black women. The risk is not race-based but based on the kind of care that you get associated with that,” said Dr. Uma Reddy, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist with Columbia University who also helped develop guidance on the management of stillbirth for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Maybe it’s issues with access to care or having concerns heard. We see a similar pattern to maternal mortality.”

Smoking is a well-established risk factor for stillbirth. In 2021, women who smoked while pregnant were nearly two times more likely to have a fetal death, according to the new report. Rates were also higher than average for teens and women 40 and older.

But nearly a third of all fetal deaths have an unknown or unspecified cause, the new report shows. Expert say this lack of complete information exemplifies the need for greater emphasis and investment into solving the problem.

In the US, there’s a lack of focus on the broader public health concerns and societal harms that these losses create – along with the heavy personal grief, said Dr. Robert Silver, chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at University of Utah Health.

“We haven’t emphasized reducing stillbirth or made it a priority the way that some other countries have,” he said.

The US has a higher stillbirth rate than about three dozen other countries, according to data from the World Bank.

The March of Dimes and other advocates are campaigning for nationwide policies, including the Shine for Autumn Act, which focuses on preventing stillbirths through enhanced data collection, and the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act, which would allow funds from other specific programs to be utilized specifically for stillbirth prevention.

“More analysis, reporting and research would allow us to more accurately track trends in infant mortality than we do currently and to create more effective prevention programs,” Hertz said.

The information that is available, however, shows that some progress is possible.

“Stillbirth is preventable,” Reddy said. “A fraction of stillbirths are due to a genetic cause, but for most, we’re able to improve the rate with better care and better understanding.”

The-CNN-Wire

