Strong, steady friendships may be an asset to your physiological health, study shows

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh, Union and Posey Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations during the first half of the week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&