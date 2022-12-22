 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

Target stores are recalling more than 200,00 weighted blankets for children that have been sold by the retailer from December 2018 through September 2022.

The Pillowfort brand blankets can trap children inside if they unzip them and enter the blanket, posing a risk of suffocation.

Two girls, ages 4 and 6, reportedly died after becoming entrapped in the cover of the blanket in April 2022 at Camp Lejune, NC. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two deaths.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled blankets immediately and return them to stores for a refund.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weight 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable, washable cover. The blankets come in 8 different prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

Consumers who have these blankets at home should contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return them by mail, or they can be returned to any Target Store.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

