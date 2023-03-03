Time for a digital detox? Here's how to start

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR WHITE, GALLATIN, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, HENDERSON AND
UNION COUNTIES...

At 837 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area have begun to become more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Trained spotters report widespread flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area with additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is
already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield,
Shawneetown,  Poseyville, Uniontown, and New Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Time for a digital detox? Here's how to start

  • 0

It happens in our most intense relationships — the need to take a step back and whisper the words, "I need more space."

Sometimes it's said to a romantic partner, sometimes to a friend, and sometimes, the sentiment is directed at our smart phone.

With so much of our daily transactions and interactions happening on our phones, it can sometimes feel like the world is passing us by if we put them down, or log out, for even a minute — so we don't.

Eighty-three percent 83% of US adults say they keep their smartphone near them almost all the time during their waking hours, and 64% admit to checking their smartphone as soon as they wake up in the morning, according to a 2022 Gallup poll.

But being constantly plugged in is not sustainable. There can come a time to say basta — enough!

For author and science journalist Catherine Price, that "ah-ha" moment came shortly after the birth of her daughter.

"I had these moments where I would find myself up late at night ... I'd have kind of an out-of-body experience, probably because of the sleep deprivation. And I would see her looking up at me and then I was looking down at my phone and that just devastated me," she recounted.

She set about doing one of the things she knew best to tackle the issue — researching and writing. The result is the book, "How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life."

Whether you call it breaking up with your phone or digital detoxing, it's not easy but it is doable.

"I typically don't use the word digital detox because to me it implies that you're trying to totally take a break from technology for an extended period of time, which I don't think really is realistic for most people," Price said.

"The idea being that if you break up with a human being, you're not saying I'm never going to date another human being again," she said. "You're just saying that relationship was not right for me. Hopefully, you have a moment of self-reflection to evaluate what was good and what was bad about it and what you would like in the new relationship."

If you feel the need to take a breather from your phone, you're in good company. That same Gallup poll found 58% of adults think they spend too much time on their smartphone; among those in the 18-29 age range, that number jumps to 81%.

There is even a day dedicated to cutting back on phone use. From sundown on Friday, March 3 through sundown on Saturday, March 4, has been designated the Global Day of Unplugging, a 24-hour period where phones and other screens are put away and people are encouraged to participate in real life.

What's the best way to have the difficult conversation with your phone? Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks strategy with Catherine Price, and you can listen to the full podcast here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you