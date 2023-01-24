Tobacco control in 2022 gets a mixed review from the American Lung Association

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches, with localized totals possibly approaching 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and Gallatin, Johnson, Pope, and Pulaski Counties in Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&