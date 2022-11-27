Try this interval workout to avoid HIIT burnout or injuries

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers could assist in producing high wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&