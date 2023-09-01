Vanderburgh Co. officials to spray for mosquitos after more found with West Nile virus

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials in Vanderburgh County will be spraying mosquitos in a residential area after more mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department said Friday that another sample group of mosquitoes collected in Evansville had tested positive for the virus, making it the second positive sample of mosquitoes in the county this year.
As a result, the health department will be performing focused adult mosquito control, otherwise known as "adulticiding," in the area where West Nile activity has been found.
The health department says the adulticiding will take place on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 3, from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. If weather conditions prevent them from completing their work, then fogging will resume on the next day.
The spraying will be within an area bound by Heinlein Road, Baumgart Road, Westminster Road, and Old Petersburg Road, as shown in the map above. The area includes the following subdivisions: Fox Hollow, Edinborough, Broadlawn Estates, McCutchan Estates, and McCutchanville Court.
The Health Department is asking residents to:
- Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.
- Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged <2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants <3 years of age);
- Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters. Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.
Health department officials say they will continue to focus their efforts on habitat elimination, education, and the treatment of stagnant or standing water for mosquito larvae, as these are the most effective forms of mosquito control.
For more information, call (812) 435-2400, or visit the VCHD website at: http://www.vanderburghhealth.org/mosquitoes/
You can track West Nile virus cases around the State of Indiana on the state health department's website.