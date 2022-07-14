Vanderburgh County Health Department holding vaccination blitz for area kids

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be hosting a back to school immunization blitz later this month.
The event works to improve vaccinations rates among Vanderburgh County's youngest population.
All kids can get their shot on July 30 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the county health department.
Kids participating will also receive goody bags that day.
Attendees will also have a chance at winning several big prizes, like an X-Box Gaming console, gifts cards, and a bicycle.
Those interested in the vaccine clinic can simply click on this link to be provide with more information.