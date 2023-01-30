WHO says Covid-19 remains a global health emergency, but pandemic is at a 'transition point'

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&