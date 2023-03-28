 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Xylazine test strips available to help users check for animal sedative in drugs

The biotech company BTNX says it is shipping out new test strips this week that detect the presence of xylazine, an animal sedative that officials say is increasingly being mixed with fentanyl. As with fentanyl test strips, these pieces of paper have a reagent that can help users detect whether a drug has any xylaxine in it.

Commonly called "tranq" or "tranq dope," xylazine has not been approved for human use. The drug has heavy sedative effects like an opioid but isn't one, so it doesn't respond to the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Fentanyl is a fast-acting opioid, and users say that adding xylazine can extend the duration of the high. However, the drug is also associated with severe soft-tissue wounds and necrosis -- sometimes described as rotting skin -- that can lead to amputation.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public health alert this month noting that xylazine is widespread and has been detected in about 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pill seizures.

The test strips cost $2 each and are sold in boxes of 100, BTNX marketing manager Molly McKay said in an email to CNN. The strips are inserted into a mixture of water and the drug to be tested, and they return a positive result when xylazine is present. However, they cannot test for quantity or potency of the drug.

A study published last week by the City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health found the test strips to be highly sensitive and said they gave false results only when lidocaine was also present in the drug mixture.

This kind of drug testing or drug checking is a way of making drug use safer that's commonly known as harm reduction. Instead of demanding complete abstinence, harm reduction takes mitigation steps to keep users safe, like improving access to clean needles and naloxone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.